Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 843,090 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,090 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.