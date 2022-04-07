Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10.

NYSE A traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.71. 2,249,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,707. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.06 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.69.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

