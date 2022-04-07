Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 1,968 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNF traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $45.31. 2,277,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.