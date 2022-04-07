MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. 1,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

