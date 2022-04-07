Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.23

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, insider Richard Uechtritz sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.04 ($16.57), for a total value of A$118,310.72 ($88,955.43).

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

