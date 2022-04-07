Morgan Stanley Increases Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $80.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CGNX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Shares of CGNX traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,332. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

