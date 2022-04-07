Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

JCI stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,166.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

