Morgan Stanley Trims Dover (NYSE:DOV) Target Price to $177.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 832,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.32. Dover has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.