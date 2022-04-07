Contrasting Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) and Its Peers

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Altisource Asset Management to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million -$6.00 million 0.33 Altisource Asset Management Competitors $1.40 billion $69.75 million 24.97

Altisource Asset Management’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -5.12% 3.97% Altisource Asset Management Competitors -72.29% 5.02% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altisource Asset Management and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management Competitors 338 1075 1243 41 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 29.60%. Given Altisource Asset Management’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altisource Asset Management has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Altisource Asset Management competitors beat Altisource Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

