10,000 Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOFF. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,172,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 276,654 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.