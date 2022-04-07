National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $101,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $203.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.72.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.