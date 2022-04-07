New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $431,000 Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,857,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

