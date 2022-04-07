National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 573,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 443,239 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

