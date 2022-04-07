National Bank of Canada FI Invests $102,000 in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BITF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 6,206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

