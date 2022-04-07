National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $110,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,009,000 after buying an additional 4,272,676 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,831,000 after buying an additional 889,665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 601.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 199,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 171,011 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

