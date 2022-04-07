National Bank of Canada FI Invests $108,000 in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 466.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $840.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Denny’s Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.