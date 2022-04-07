National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.15% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,078,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,354,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $66.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32.

