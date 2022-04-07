Platform Technology Partners Takes $217,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

F opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

