Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Shares of EQIX opened at $766.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $711.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $765.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

