Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.