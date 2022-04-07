Reviewing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.28% 10.14% 1.04% Magyar Bancorp 20.65% 8.18% 0.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Capital and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Capital has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magyar Bancorp pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Capital and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 3.35 $11.42 million $3.42 11.35 Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.68 $6.12 million $1.03 11.70

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magyar Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Capital beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

About Magyar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

