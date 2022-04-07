iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

