Cwm LLC Invests $3.04 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,894,000. Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,456,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,979,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $247.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $227.48 and a one year high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

