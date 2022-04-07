Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

COUP opened at $102.28 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.20.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.38.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

