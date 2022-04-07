National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $134,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,688.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

United States Steel stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,457 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

