National Bank of Canada FI Invests $134,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in United States Steel by 2,688.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X opened at $35.83 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,457. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.