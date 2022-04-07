Strs Ohio Buys 1,300 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $164,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $220,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRR. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

