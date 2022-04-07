Strs Ohio Has $198,000 Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

