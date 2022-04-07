Strs Ohio Acquires 6,000 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,581,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 294.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 916,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 683,985 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 671,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 391,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 49,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,460,000 after buying an additional 2,926,436 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:IVR opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -73.47%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

