Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Codexis were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,593,000 after purchasing an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,362,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDXS opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.76. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

