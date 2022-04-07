Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 284,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 32.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.