Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,641 shares of company stock worth $11,443,118 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $88.65 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

