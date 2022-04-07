Astrantus Ltd Buys New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.59.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

YETI Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.