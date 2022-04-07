Cwm LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $205.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.68 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.62.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

