Cwm LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.