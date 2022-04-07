Cwm LLC Invests $2.41 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

