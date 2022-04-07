Strs Ohio Sells 22,900 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Upwork were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,080.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPWK. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.