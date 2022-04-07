FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of FS Bancorp worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FS Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FSBW stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

