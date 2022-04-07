Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 8.1%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.05 and last traded at $47.27. Approximately 96,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,851,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.