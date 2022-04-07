Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 65,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 236,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

