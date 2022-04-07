Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.