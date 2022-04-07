Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,988,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,873,000 after purchasing an additional 134,559 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 613.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.