Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 697.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $97.06 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 312.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.