Xponance Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

