Strs Ohio Purchases 3,400 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Research were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Research by 26.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth $242,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 47.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. National Research’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $100,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

