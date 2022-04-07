Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

