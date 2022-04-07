Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 9206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 476,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.