Xponance Inc. Buys 61 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,528 shares of company stock worth $4,355,463 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $212.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,418.89 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.19 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.81.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

