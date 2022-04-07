Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,325 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in PTC by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

