Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY opened at $205.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.08 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.47.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.